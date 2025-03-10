Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with adaab at IIFA Awards green carpet, stuns in black; fans say: 'Ageing in reverse'

For many fans, IIFA Awards 2025 truly started on Sunday night as superstar Shah Rukh Khan made an entry on the green carpet. The 59-year-old actor, who performed on stage at the award's grand finale, earlier made an electric entry on the green carpet, dressed in all black. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Jaipur for IIFA awards, blows flying kisses to fans at airport. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan on the green carpet of IIFA Awards 2025.(Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan at IIFA 2025

Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, Shah Rukh was seen greeting the paparazzi and fans with his signature "adaab." During the event, Shah Rukh was also seen warmly greeting playback singer Shreya Ghoshal. The two shared a hug and posed for the cameras, leaving fans delighted with their sweet interaction.

For the evening, the Jawan actor made heads turn with his choice of outfit. SRK wore a black double-breasted blazer with silver buttons, paired with a black satin top and matching trousers. To complete his look, he added dark sunglasses, a sleek wristwatch, and a silver chain.

As the official Instagram page of IIFA shared Shah Rukh's images from the green carpet, fans gushed over his elegance and charm. One wrote, “Self made star King Khan.” Another commented, “Real IIFA has begun now.” A comment read: “He looks so elegant. Ageing in reverse.”

About IIFA Awards 2025

Meanwhile, the IIFA Digital Awards, held on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, took place on March 9. The event also featured a special tribute by Kareena Kapoor Khan to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor. She performed on his iconic songs, including Mera Joota Hai Japani and Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua.

Earlier in the day, the festival celebrated 50 years of the classic film Sholay with a special screening at the famous Rajmandir Cinema.

(With ANI inputs)