IIFA Awards 2024: When and where to watch show hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal tonight

When and where to watch IIFA 2024

Shah Rukh posted a picture on his Instagram announcing that the IIFA Awards 2024 will be broadcast on Zee TV on November 10 at 7:30 pm. He captioned the picture, “Let’s celebrate Indian Cinema with the NEXA IIFA Awards! Enjoyed hosting this magical evening and you can tune in at 7:30 PM on 10th November only on ZEE TV!” The official Instagram for IIFA also posted that the green carpet for the show will begin at 7 pm if you want to check out who’s wearing what.

Shah Rukh Khan wins award

In September, when Shah Rukh along with Vicky hosted the show, numerous clips of him having a ball surfaced on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). He did everything from dancing to Oo Antava and Jhoome Jo Pathaan with his colleagues to cracking jokes that made everyone laugh at the show. He even won the Best Actor award for his performance in Jawan.

In his acceptance speech, he said, “I want to thank all other nominees -- Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Vikrant Massey -- he was great in the film -- Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Paji. I think all of them were great, but I got an edge because people were happy that I worked after so long.”

About IIFA 2024

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) took place in the Arab city from September 27 to 29. The three-day gala kick-started with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.