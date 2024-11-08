Aryan Khan calls dad Shah Rukh Khan ‘one of the smartest marketing minds', reveals his business advice to him

Aryan Khan feels he made a smart choice to start a luxury apparel business with his father, Shah Rukh Khan. In a new interview, Aryan said that his presence has helped him a lot in his journey as an "entrepreneur and a fashion innovator”. Also read: Aryan Khan reveals what inspired him to create his own fashion brand, who he sees as his ‘ideal customer’ Aryan Khan along with Shah Rukh Khan launched D'Yavol X in 2023.

Aryan on Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan, along with Shah Rukh, posed for D’YAVOL's latest collection on the cover of L’Officiel Arabia. In the interview for the same, he spoke about Shah Rukh’s influence in his life.

Talking about uniting with his father for the business, Aryan said, “My father is perhaps one of the smartest marketing minds, apart from being deeply connected to audiences and is himself a global fashion trendsetter. He is also extremely levelheaded and always makes us take a step back and look at the bigger picture, when we are stuck in the weeds".

In the same interview, he was asked about how the presence of his father shaped his mindset as an entrepreneur.

“While being an actor is my father’s primary profession; what I feel sets him apart from most is his diversification into other fields, whether it is sports, VFX, or film and television production. Even though I use the words “primary profession” for his role as an actor, my father would see all his various roles with the same dedication and passion. Giving a hundred precent to everything you do no matter how big or small, is what my father has imbibed in me. And as an entrepreneur and a fashion innovator I aspire to be rigorous, meticulous and extremely detailed about everything,” Aryan said.

About D'YAVOL

D’YAVOL X, Aryan Khan’s luxury apparel business, was launched in 2023. At the time of the launch, fans were stunned by the high prices. Last year in May, Shah Rukh Khan reacted to the pricing. A fan wrote to Shah Rukh, “Ye dyavol x ke jacket thoda sa 1000- 2000 wale bhi bana do… Wo wale khareedne me to ghar chala jayega (Can you reduce the price to ₹1000 to 2000. I have to sell off my house in order to afford it).”

Responding to it, Shah Rukh promised to do something about it." He wrote back, “Yeh D’Yavol X wale log mujhe bhi sasti nahi bech rahe….kuch karta hoon! (They are not even selling me with a discount. Let me do something).”