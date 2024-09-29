IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan channels Samantha Ruth Prabhu as he dances to Oo Antava with Vicky Kaushal

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to take all his jobs seriously, even when it’s not all that serious a matter at all. The superstar is hosting the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi this Saturday night and setting the stage on fire with his dance moves. Shah Rukh Khan is performing his host duties perfectly at IIFA 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan’s happy hosting

Videos circulating on social media from the event show Shah Rukh Khan dancing to Oo Antava and Jhoome Jo Pathaan with his Bollywood mates.

A hilarious video shows him taking on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s role while Vicky Kaushal channels his best Allu Arjun for a performance to Oo Antava from hit film Pushpa: The Rise. Shah tugged on to Vicky, with his leg up and all, doing his best iteration of the viral hookstep. Watch it here:

Another video shows him teaching Karan Johar and Vicky the hookstep to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his hit movie, Pathaan.

On Thursday early morning, Shah Rukh was mobbed by a throng of enthusiastic fans at Mumbai airport as he departed for Abu Dhabi to host the IIFA Awards 2024.

Accompanied by his bodyguard and manager Pooja Dadlani, SRK was seen navigating through an eager crowd that was eager to catch a glimpse of him.

Despite the overwhelming attention, he smiled and acknowledged fans as he made his way to the terminal, with his bodyguard ensuring his safety throughout the encounter.

About IIFA 2024

The new edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is underway in the Arab city from September 27 to September 29.

The three-day gala kick-started with IIFA Utsavam, an event dedicated to southern film industries- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Megastar Chiranjeevi was honoured at the event.

Recently, SRK and Karan were seen together IIFA pre event in Mumbai, where the duo displayed their fun bond.

The duo engaged in some light-hearted banter when SRK teased Karan for hosting more chat shows and focusing less on films. Shah Rukh shared that Karan told him that he wouldn't be available for the rehearsals and planning to do it over Zoom as he is good at hosting shows.

"Karan told me he won't be rehearsing for hosting, he'll do it on Zoom. He said, 'Bhai main Zoom pe kar lunga... main itna jaldi karta hu. Main toh itna hosting karta hu na.' Chat show bhi host karta hai, film show bhi host karta hai... picture bhi toh bana mere bhai tu (make films also),'" said SRK in a light-hearted way, adding, "Kitna host karega tu."

Karan agreed and shared, " I was thinking the same when Siddhant (Chaturvedi) said the same thing, I was like this is sounding so wrong on all levels for a filmmaker. I should be making more movies. That is exactly what I should be doing," said the filmmaker, who also hosts the popular celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan'.

The second day will also see Rekha returning to the IIFA stage after a long time. Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky will also be adding charm to the gala night with their performances.

IIFA 2024 will be concluded on September 29 with the exclusive, invitation-only IIFA Rocks. Artists such as Honey Singh, Shilpa Rao and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy will perform live for the audience.