Madhuri Dixit, Rekha to Uorfi Javed, Bollywood celebs dazzle in stylish looks at IIFA 2025: The best-dressed stars

Bollywood stars attended the 2025 IIFA Awards in Jaipur last night dressed in their best attires. From Shah Rukh Khan in a dapper tailored suit and Rekha in her signature gold Kanjeevaram silk saree to Madhuri Dixit's painting the town red in a gorgeous gown and Kriti Sanon making heads turn in an ivory look, here's a list of all the best-dressed celebs from the awards night. Madhuri Dixit and Rekha attend the IIFA Awards in Jaipur.

The best-dressed celebrities at IIFA

Rekha

Rekha brought her evergreen elegance to the IIFA Awards 2025 red carpet in a gold silk saree, which she paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her signature look with a heavy choker necklace, ornate gold kadhas, matching jhumkas, an embellished gold bag, and a gajra. With her hair tied in a centre-parted bun, she chose bright red lips, winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, feathered brows, and flushed cheeks for the glam.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan served superstar energy in a dapper all-black ensemble that could leave all the current Bollywood actors behind without crumbs. He wore a crew-neck top, high-waisted wide-leg trousers, and a tailored jacket embellished with silver buttons. He wore a tennis bracelet, a diamond choker, rings, a luxurious watch from his enviable collection, and sunglasses to style the ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit painted the town red in her romantic off-the-shoulder gown, transforming her into a Disney Princess. The dress has a V-neckline, a draped bodice, a figure-skimming skirt, and a train attached to the back. She wore the ensemble

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wore a lavender gown adorned with glittering silver embroidery at the IIFA Awards. The ensemble features a strapless silhouette with a corset bodice, a figure-hugging skirt, a thigh-high slit on the front, and pleated matching fabric attached around her waist that cascaded down her frame to form a floor-sweeping train.

Uorfi Javed

Channelling the Bene Gesserit from Dune, Uorfi Javed brought art in the form of fashion at the IIFA Awards 2025. She wore a sculpted black gown paired with a headdress that covered her face and flowed at the back to form a train. She styled the ensemble with dainty jewellery and striking glam.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose an ivory look for the red carpet. She celebrated the pink city, Jaipur, in an ensemble designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh from his Desert Rose couture collection. She wore a long tunic paired with a sheer lehenga skirt and accessorised the set with opulent gold jewels. A messy braided hairdo and a folded gold mini handbag rounded off the look.