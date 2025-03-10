Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Madhuri Dixit, Rekha to Uorfi Javed, Bollywood celebs dazzle in stylish looks at IIFA 2025: The best-dressed stars

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Mar 10, 2025 11:39 AM IST

Bollywood stars attended the IIFA Awards last night in their best ensembles, including Madhuri Dixit and Rekha. Check out our best-dressed celebrity list. 

Bollywood stars attended the 2025 IIFA Awards in Jaipur last night dressed in their best attires. From Shah Rukh Khan in a dapper tailored suit and Rekha in her signature gold Kanjeevaram silk saree to Madhuri Dixit's painting the town red in a gorgeous gown and Kriti Sanon making heads turn in an ivory look, here's a list of all the best-dressed celebs from the awards night.

Madhuri Dixit and Rekha attend the IIFA Awards in Jaipur.
Madhuri Dixit and Rekha attend the IIFA Awards in Jaipur.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor serve ‘good looks, good looks and good looks’ at IIFA 2025 in gorgeous ensembles: Watch

The best-dressed celebrities at IIFA

Rekha

Rekha brought her evergreen elegance to the IIFA Awards 2025 red carpet in a gold silk saree, which she paired with a full-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her signature look with a heavy choker necklace, ornate gold kadhas, matching jhumkas, an embellished gold bag, and a gajra. With her hair tied in a centre-parted bun, she chose bright red lips, winged eyeliner, shimmery pink eye shadow, feathered brows, and flushed cheeks for the glam.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan served superstar energy in a dapper all-black ensemble that could leave all the current Bollywood actors behind without crumbs. He wore a crew-neck top, high-waisted wide-leg trousers, and a tailored jacket embellished with silver buttons. He wore a tennis bracelet, a diamond choker, rings, a luxurious watch from his enviable collection, and sunglasses to style the ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit painted the town red in her romantic off-the-shoulder gown, transforming her into a Disney Princess. The dress has a V-neckline, a draped bodice, a figure-skimming skirt, and a train attached to the back. She wore the ensemble

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wore a lavender gown adorned with glittering silver embroidery at the IIFA Awards. The ensemble features a strapless silhouette with a corset bodice, a figure-hugging skirt, a thigh-high slit on the front, and pleated matching fabric attached around her waist that cascaded down her frame to form a floor-sweeping train.

Uorfi Javed

Channelling the Bene Gesserit from Dune, Uorfi Javed brought art in the form of fashion at the IIFA Awards 2025. She wore a sculpted black gown paired with a headdress that covered her face and flowed at the back to form a train. She styled the ensemble with dainty jewellery and striking glam.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon chose an ivory look for the red carpet. She celebrated the pink city, Jaipur, in an ensemble designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh from his Desert Rose couture collection. She wore a long tunic paired with a sheer lehenga skirt and accessorised the set with opulent gold jewels. A messy braided hairdo and a folded gold mini handbag rounded off the look.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On