Bengaluru erupts in celebration as RCB storms into IPL playoffs, scuffle between fans outside Chinnaswamy stadium

Bengaluru witnessed an electric Sunday night as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their spot in the playoffs with a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The victory sparked massive celebrations across the city, with fans pouring onto the streets and turning the evening into a carnival of red and black. Huge crowds gathered outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium after RCB won the match against CSK.

Take a look at the video

Moments after the match ended at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, thousands of euphoric RCB supporters gathered outside the venue, chanting slogans and waving flags. The mood was ecstatic, and the streets around the stadium transformed into a sea of cheering fans who refused to leave until the team departed for their hotel.

In now-viral visuals on social media, the RCB team bus was seen navigating through dense crowds as fans surrounded it, refusing to let the moment pass. Bengaluru police, deployed to manage post-match crowds, had a challenging time dispersing the jubilant supporters well into the night.

Renowned cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle captured the frenzy in a post on X, saying, "I have never been to a rock concert, but I cannot imagine it can be bigger than what I am seeing outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium."

The celebrations weren't confined to the stadium vicinity. In neighbourhoods like Koramangala and Indiranagar, fans gathered in pubs and cafes that had screened the much-anticipated match. Videos from the team bus showed RCB players capturing the chaos and cheering on their phones, visibly moved by the overwhelming response from the crowd.

One fan wrote on social media, "Goosebumps! So many players may never witness this kind of love. RCB players filming their fans — it's magical." Another viral post read, "Usually it's the fans who film their idols. But today, the idols are capturing their fans — that’s the RCB effect."

However, the celebrations weren’t entirely without incident. Tensions flared briefly between a few RCB and CSK supporters outside the stadium, leading to a minor scuffle. Police intervened quickly and managed to defuse the situation.

With this victory, RCB becomes the first team to secure a playoff berth this season, renewing hopes among fans that the elusive IPL trophy — after 18 seasons — could finally be within reach.