‘Brain spilled out’: Chilling details of Bengaluru lawyer death

A 46-year-old advocate was found dead on NICE road in Karnataka's Bengaluru late Friday night a few metres away from his car. While the car reportedly had dents and the advocate, identified as Jagadish H, had severe injury on his head, questions such as the reason behind his death and who was involved remain unanswered. The Bengaluru police control room received a call on Friday night informing about the body. ((Represntational image))

Jagadish was found dead on NICE road near Bengaluru’s Kengeri area. According to a report by the Times of India, the police suspect that he was attacked by some unknown assailants after his car met with an accident.

While Jagadish H lived in Kengeri area’s SMV layout, he was originally from Malavalli town in Karnataka’s Mandya, according to the report.

How Jagadish H’s body was found

The Bengaluru police control room received a call on Friday night informing that a body was found at NICE road near Kengeri locality. When the police reached the spot, they found that Jagadish's body was lying some 200 metres away from his car, which was locked but its engine was turned on.

Also, the car’s parking lights were on and it was dented from left and right side, says the TOI report.

‘Brain spilled out’

Jagadish’s younger cousin, Dr Prabhanjan, filed a complaint with the police suspecting murder. According to the complaint, there were multiple injuries on Jagadish’s body, including on his left leg and stomach. However, the injury on his head was the most gruesome, with his brain spilling out.

“There were injuries on his left leg and stomach. The back portion of the head was open, and the brain spilled out. I suspect miscreants forced him to come out of the vehicle after causing the accident. Then, they murdered him. His mobile is missing," the report quoted Dr Prabhanjan as saying.

Jagadish was returning after meeting with his client at Bengaluru’s central prison, the report said citing sources. “Accident has happened for sure as the dent marks on the vehicle indicate it. But what caused the death, we will know from the autopsy report," the report quoted a cop as saying.

“As of now, we are not in a position to comment on the nature of the incident. We are probing the case from all angles,” said ACP Vikash Kumar Vikash.