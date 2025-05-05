Bengaluru Police summons Sonu Nigam over alleged remarks against Kannadigas

The Bengaluru District Police on Monday issued a notice to playback singer Sonu Nigam, directing him to appear before the investigating officer within a week in connection with a case filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Kannadiga community. The FIR was registered on May 3 at Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

The FIR was registered on May 3 at Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru Rural District, based on a complaint by Dharmaraj A, President of the Bengaluru City District Unit of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike—a pro-Kannada organisation.

According to the complaint, Nigam made “objectionable and emotionally provocative” remarks during a music event held in Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported. The comments, which were allegedly made on stage, were captured on video and have since gone viral. The complaint states that the singer's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and incited disharmony among linguistic groups in the state.

The FIR names sections 351(2), 352(1), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

In response to the incident, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding action against Nigam for his purported anti-Kannada statements.

Earlier this week, singer Sonu Nigam addressed the controversy surrounding his alleged remarks at a recent Bengaluru concert, clarifying that he had no intention of hurting anyone and was simply trying to perform.

In a video statement shared on Instagram, Nigam said a small group of individuals had disrupted the event by shouting and threatening him to sing only in Kannada. He claimed the rest of the audience had opposed this behaviour.

Watch his statement here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJL_cILhn0c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

“There were only four or five people creating a disturbance,” he said. “Thousands of others, including some women in the crowd, were asking them not to spoil the event.”

Referring to a previous incident in Pahalgam, Nigam added, “No one asked which language was spoken when people were stripped of their dignity there.” He further said, “Kannadigas are wonderful people. There is no larger movement here, everywhere, there are a few who behave badly. I truly believe that.”

