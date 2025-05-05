Sonu Nigam faces possible ban from Kannada film industry after row over his controversial remarks on language: Report

Singer Sonu Nigam recently landed in hot soup after a statement of his from a recent concert ignited controversy. In a video, Sonu was seen chiding a group of attendees at his concert in Bengaluru who were insisting he sing in Kannada. Even as the singer has clarified his statement now, a new report has claimed that an incensed Kannada film industry is 'preparing to distance itself' from the singer now. (Also read: Sonu Nigam faces police complaint for his remarks on Kannada at Bengaluru concert) Sonu Nigam is in the middle of a controversy after his remarks on Kannada.

Kannada film industry distancing itself from Sonu Nigam

News 18 has reported that the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce is holding a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday (May 5), which will be attended by the Music Directors Association, Directors Association, and Producers Association, among others. One of the agendas of this meeting, as per the report, is discussing 'the possibility of refraining from engaging Sonu Nigam for Kannada movies in future projects'. The report says that after his recent statement and controversy following it, 'the Kannada film industry is preparing to distance itself from Sonu Nigam'.

The report states that prominent Kannada composers Sadhu Kokila, Harikrishna, Arjun Janya, and Dharma Vish are expected to attend the meeting. The industry reportedly feels 'let down' by his comments.

What Sonu Nigam had said

During a live concert on April 25 at a college in Bengaluru, Sonu Nigam paused his performance when someone from the audience loudly demanded that he sing in Kannada. Frustrated by the repeated shouts of "Kannada, Kannada," the singer responded sharply from the stage. He even invoked the recent Pahalgam terror attack while talking about the linguistic divide. "Kannada. Kannada. This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam," he said. Following this, an FIR was filed against the actor at the Avalahalli Police Station in Bengaluru.

Sonu later released a video clarifying his statement. Taking to his Instagram, he said he was "threatened" by a small group of boys to sing in Kannada at the event. He also urged people "not to generalise" or hold the entire community responsible for the actions of a few.