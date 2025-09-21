Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee rule kicks in today amid global anxiety | 5 facts

United States President Donald Trump signed a proclamation Saturday, necessitating a new fee for the H-1B visas – which are intended for high-skilled jobs that many tech companies rely on foreign workers to fill. The Trump administration has said the new rule will stop tech companies from “training” foreign workers.(Bloomberg)

The companies therefore will have to pay $100,000 for H-1B worker visas, a move which might significantly impact the technology sector, which usually employs skilled workers from countries like India and China. The fee comes into effect from Sunday (September 21). Follow H-1B visa fee news live updates

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was alongside Trump during the signing of the proclamation for the visa fee, said the new rule was meant to stop tech companies from “training” foreign workers and “bringing them in” to “take jobs” from Americans.

Five facts on the $100k fee rule for H1B visas

• What is the new rule: The H-1B visas, requiring at least a Bachelor's degree, are meant for high-skilled jobs in tech companies. With the new rules, these visa petitions must now be accompanied by a payment of $100,000.

• What happens to existing visa holders? However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in a post on X clarified that the new rule would not affect the existing H-1B holders. “Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter,” Leavitt said, adding that the rule was only for new visas, not for renewals and current visa holders.

• When does the H-1B visa rule kick in? The $100,000 fee will comes into effect from 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) and is scheduled to expire after a year. However, it could also be extended if the Trump administration determines it is in the US interest to retain the fee.

• Is the $100,000 H-1B visa fee annual? US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who was alongside Trump during the signing of the proclamation for the visa fee, said it would be an annual cost for the companies. However, Leavitt has clarified that the $100,000 fee is not annual and has to be paid only one time when the petition is being made. “This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition,” the White House press secretary said in a post on X.

• Can existing visa holders leave, re-enter US? Leavitt said the rule would first apply in the next upcoming lottery cycle, adding that the current H-1B visa holders “can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would.” “…Whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday’s proclamation,” Leavitt added.