Who will receive Social Security payment on December 31? Check eligibility and requirements

The conclusion of 2025 introduces a significant logistical change for millions of beneficiaries across the United States, influenced by the federal holiday schedule. Given that January 1 is a non-working day impacting banking and government functions, the Social Security Administration (SSA) has opted to advance the initial payment of 2026 to Wednesday, December 31. The SSA will issue SSI payments early on December 31, 2025, to accommodate the New Year's Day holiday(Pixabay)

This decision guarantees that the most at-risk populations can access their funds without disruption, highlighting an important date in the year-end financial calendar for families reliant on this monthly income.

Who is eligible to receive Social Security payment ahead of schedule?

The particular group set to receive their payments on Wednesday, December 31, consists of the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. This program aims to assist adults aged 65 and older, along with adults and children who have disabilities or blindness and possess limited income and resources.

Typically, SSI checks are distributed on the first day of each month. However, when this date coincides with a weekend or holiday, as is the case this New Year's Day, SSA regulations mandate that the payment be advanced to the preceding business day.

Dec. 31, 2025 – SSI payments for January will be distributed early due to the holiday on Jan. 1.

Jan. 2, 2026 – Benefits will be provided to individuals who began receiving payments before May 1997.

What is the payment schedule for Social Security in January?

If you are a recipient of retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), or survivor benefits, your payment schedule is determined by your birth date. Payments are not made in advance on December 31; instead, they will be issued on the following dates in January:

Individuals born between the 1st and 10th: Wednesday, January 14.

Individuals born between the 11th and 20th: Wednesday, January 21.

Individuals born between the 21st and 31st: Wednesday, January 28.

For those interested in verifying their account status or specific payment amounts, the SSA advises visiting the official "My Social Security" portal, where the details, including the anticipated increase for 2026, should already be available.