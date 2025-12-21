Who will receive Social Security payment on December 24? Check eligibility and requirements

Social Security payments for December 2025 will be disbursed in accordance with the standard schedule established by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Beneficiaries whose birthdays occur after December 20 will receive their checks by December 24. Social Security payments for December 2025 will follow the usual schedule, with checks for late December birthdays issued by December 24. (Pexels)

Social Security checks: Who qualifies to receive payment on December 24?

To qualify, one must have earned sufficient work credits and satisfy the age or condition criteria for each of the benefits. Individuals who have worked for a longer duration and earned higher incomes may reach the maximum amount of $4,018.

Requirements and advice for obtaining the Social Security payment in December 2025

In January 2026, payments will be dispatched on December 31, as New Year's Day is recognized as a holiday.

What could cause delays in Social Security checks?

Recent changes of address

Updates to banking information

Administrative procedures at the local office

Occasionally, staff shortages or closures due to federal holidays may result in a minor delay in the processing of payments.

New applications

If you have recently submitted an application for benefits, please keep in mind that the processing period may extend up to three months (or seven months for SSDI) before your initial payment is processed.

What to do if your Social Security payment is delayed

The beneficiaries have to wait for three business days. The official guidance suggests refraining from contacting the agency until three mail delivery days have elapsed from the expected payment date.

Verify the official schedule:

Ensure that you were indeed scheduled to receive payment today by reviewing the benefits schedule available on the my Social Security portal.

Trump's new executive order to close Social Security offices in December

President Donald Trump has enacted a new executive order that broadens the federal holiday schedule for the conclusion of this year, officially designating Christmas Eve (December 24) and December 26 as non-working days for government agencies.

The government workforce has responded favorably to this revelation, but the more than 70 million SSA beneficiaries are now uncertain about it. In order to keep you updated on this procedure, MARCA provides you with vital information.

Federal agencies, including SSA offices, will be closed on:

Christmas Eve is a public holiday on Wednesday, December 24.

Christmas Day is a standard federal holiday on Thursday, December 25.

Boxing Day is an additional public holiday on Friday, December 26.

In-person services will be suspended for five days in a row, including the weekend, and will resume on Monday, December 29.