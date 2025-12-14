Social Security alerts Americans to look for 2 crucial forms arriving December 26

Social Security beneficiaries throughout the United States are being advised to inspect their mailboxes starting December 26, as the federal agency is set to issue two vital tax documents necessary for filing income tax returns in 2026. Social Security Fairness Act will benefit thousands of Americans(REUTERS)

This alert comes in light of substantial modifications to tax legislation that may influence the taxation of Social Security benefits for numerous retirees and other recipients.

In order to avoid delays, errors, or unanticipated tax responsibilities while filing federal income tax returns in the year ahead, millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments must understand and properly handle these papers.

What the SSA is sending and its significance

The two primary forms that beneficiaries should anticipate are Form SSA-1099 and Form SSA-1042S. The SSA-1099 serves as the Social Security Benefit Statement, detailing the total sum of Social Security benefits an individual received in the previous calendar year.

If certain income criteria are exceeded, the sums could have to be disclosed on federal tax returns. The SSA-1042S serves a similar purpose for non-citizens who received Social Security benefits during the year.

These forms are reportedly scheduled to start sending on December 26 and should arrive by the end of January, as per Marca.

Can Social Security beneficiaries download the documents?

Beneficiaries can also access and download the documents online via their personal my Social Security accounts starting December 25, which is a full day prior to the mailing date.

While many seniors are accustomed to receive their SSA-1099 papers early in the year, recent changes in tax legislation that may impact the taxation of Social Security income are drawing attention to this year's post-Christmas mailing.

President Donald Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act in July, making it one of the most important pieces of legislation. For qualified seniors, this act offers a temporary $6,000 discount on taxable Social Security income.

This deduction may affect the amount of tax due or reimbursed when people file their 2025 tax returns in 2026 and is intended to help seniors lower federal taxes on Social Security income.

Additionally, the Social Security Fairness Act, passed earlier in 2025, eliminated clauses that had previously reduced payouts for almost 2.8 million recipients of public-sector pensions, including public personnel like teachers and firefighters.

Enhanced Social Security benefits and potential lump-sum payments retroactive to January 2024 could arise from this modification for certain individuals, which may subsequently influence their taxable income as indicated on the SSA-1099.

Additionally, specialists propose that retirees who initially overpaid federal taxes in 2025 might obtain larger tax refunds due to these legislative adjustments.