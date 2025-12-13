Social Security payment on December 17: Know who is eligible to get up to $4,018

Social Security payments in December 2025 will proceed according to the standard schedule established by the Social Security Administration (SSA). Social Security payments in December 2025 will follow the established schedule, with deposits varying by birthdate. (Unsplash)

Beneficiaries whose birthdays are between the 11th and 20th of any month will have their deposits made on Wednesday, December 17. In contrast, those born after the 20th will not receive their Social Security checks until December 24.

Depending on the beneficiary's categorization and employment history, the maximum Social Security amount may be as much as $4,018. Prior to the implementation of the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, which is anticipated to increase typical benefits by roughly $56 per month beginning in January 2026, this payment will be the last one.

Who qualifies to receive Social Security payment on December 17?

Recipients eligible for these payments include retirees, those with disabilities, and survivors who fulfill the Social Security Administration's (SSA) requirements. In order to be eligible, one must meet the age or condition requirements for each type of benefit and have accumulated enough labor credits.

Additionally, each beneficiary's employment history affects the payment amount. Some people will receive less than the maximum sum of $4,018, while those who have worked longer and made more money might get close to it. To ascertain the precise amount you are anticipated to obtain, it is crucial to examine your benefits history.

Rules and recommendations for receiving Social Security benefits in December 2025

You must keep your contact information up to date and have an active bank account verified with the SSA in order to guarantee the correct reception of your deposit. This will ensure that your money is sent on time.

The SSA advises reviewing the payment schedule for 2025 and 2026, which is accessible on its website, to effectively plan your expenditures and verify the precise payment dates. Likewise, beneficiaries of SSI (Supplemental Security Income) should verify their specific payment dates, as payments in January 2026 will be issued on December 31, due to New Year's Day being a holiday.

Beneficiaries will see a rise after the final payments in 2025 as a result of the 2.8% COLA that will take effect in January 2026. This COLA will apply to all beneficiaries, including survivors, retirees, and those with disabilities.