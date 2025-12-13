Walmart to shut down over 4,600 stores across US in December: Here's when and why

Walmart has announced that all of its over 4,600 locations in the United States will be closed on December 25, 2025, resulting in a complete day without public service. This closure marks one of the only two days each year when the retailer halts its operations, the other being Thanksgiving Day. Walmart is closing its US stores on December 25, 2025, to allow employees to spend time with family. (REUTERS)

In order to avoid interfering with their holiday celebrations, Walmart has also changed its operation hours on December 24. Customers are urged to conclude their shopping ahead of time, either in the days preceding the holiday or during the specified business hours.

Due to this early closure, the chain is initiating its national blackout for over 24 hours, a practice it has implemented annually as part of the celebration of a federal holiday.

What time does Walmart close on December 24 and when does it reopen for Christmas in 2025?

According to the chain, Walmart will be open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm on December 24, giving customers just 12 hours to shop for Christmas dinner or gifts. The stores will be closed until the morning of December 26, when Walmart will resume its usual business hours.

The one-day shutdown is a component of Walmart's strategy to let its workers to enjoy the holiday with their families while also using the time to arrange inventory and be ready for business to resume after the Christmas celebrations.

Walmart December closure: Modifications to deliveries, orders, and services on Christmas Eve

Although stores will operate on reduced hours on December 24, Walmart has prolonged its online shopping deadlines for customers requiring last-minute purchases, as the company will permit express delivery until 5:00 p.m. on December 24, which is one hour later than in 2024, enabling products to be delivered in as little as 60 minutes based on local availability.

The business has enhanced its same-day pickup services, which are accessible for orders placed before December 24 at midday.

The “get it now” option, which displays the approximate number of minutes required for a product to arrive at the customer's address before completing a purchase, is still available.