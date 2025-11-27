What to do on Thanksgiving Day 2025? Turkey trots, thankful tree, cornucopia, and more

Thanksgiving Day is a time to gather with your loved ones and eat delicious food over long conversations. To make the event memorable, people can even take part in several activities with their family members and friends. Here are certain activities to make your Thanksgiving 2025 creative and memorable.

From foot races to thank-you notes, here is what to do on Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 27.

Popular Thanksgiving activities

Run in turkey trots

Turkey trots are popular foot races held on Thanksgiving Day across the United States, Today reported. Set a challenge for yourself and your loved ones to take part in one. No matter how long it takes to cross the finish line, it is an enjoyable and healthful way to begin a day of eating delicious food.

Make a thankful tree

Try setting up a ‘Thankful Tree’ this Thanksgiving. Your tree can be as intricate as a spruce or as basic as a few tree branches in a case. Make every member write what they are thankful for on pieces of paper. Decorate the tree with all the thankful messages.

Create a memento table

Make a memento table to honor and remember individuals who are unable to attend the Thanksgiving meal. Invite visitors to bring and share pictures, treasured items, or other mementoes of friends and family who are either far away or have died.

Build a cornucopia

Go old school and have everyone assist in building a cornucopia, which stands for abundance. Fruits, plants, candies, snacks, treats, or anything else you like can be added to it. Take lots of pictures of your Thanksgiving creation and share them on social media with clever captions for extra enjoyment.

Pose for a family photo

What can be a better way to celebrate Thanksgiving than taking a photo with your family? Cherish the tiny little things and preserve the good time spent together in a beautiful frame.

Write thank-you notes

Thanksgiving is all about expressing gratitude. Give each guest a thank-you card with a personalised note inside. Take some time to reflect on why these people are so important to you before the celebrations start, and then share your thoughts with them. Not able to be together in person? For a kind post-Thanksgiving surprise, mail them a card.

FAQs

What is a trot race?

A trot race is a popular race held annually on Thanksgiving Day across the United States.

What is a cornucopia?

A cornucopia is a symbol of abundance represented by a horn-shaped container overflowing with fruits and vegetables.

Why is the memento table significant on Thanksgiving?

A memento table recalls and honors those who could not attend a Thanksgiving meal.