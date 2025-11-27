Fast-food chains open on Thanksgiving Day: Here's where to get drive-thru dinner

While turkey and stuffing are Thanksgiving traditions, some prefer to celebrate with their favourite fast food or a drive-thru order. Here's a list of popular restaurants open on Thursday: Fast-food restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Arby’s

Most locations will be open. However, hours may vary by location.

Baskin-Robbins

Customers are advised to verify hours ahead of visiting, as Baskin-Robbins stores are locally owned. The majority of locations are expected to be closed on Thanksgiving.

Buffalo Wild Wings

While some locations will be open on Thursday, hours may vary by location. Customers should check with their nearest store in advance.

Burger King

Holiday hours may vary by location; customers should check with the store in advance.

Domino’s

Some locations will be closed on the holiday, while others will be open. However, hours may vary.

Dunkin’

Customers should check store hours in advance as they vary by location.

KFC

Fans can enjoy KFC's all-new Extra Crispy Festive Feast, which includes eight pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits, and gravy, at select locations. However, store hours may vary on Thanksgiving.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme stores will close at 2 pm local time on Thanksgiving, according to Today.

Little Caesars

Store hours vary by location. As some locations will be closed on Thanksgiving, customers are advised to verify in advance.

Marco’s Pizza

All Marco’s Pizza locations will be open on Thanksgiving.

McDonald’s

Most McDonald’s restaurants will be open on the holiday, with hours varying by location.

Popeyes

While some locations will be open with varying holiday hours, others will be closed on Thursday.

Starbucks

As store hours vary by location, Starbucks customers are advised to verify closing times in advance. Additionally, some locations might be closed on Thanksgiving.

Taco Bell

Most of the Taco Bell locations will be open, with varying holiday hours.

Whataburger

All locations will be open nationwide on Thanksgiving.

Wendy’s

Most of the Wendy's stores will be open on Thursday. However, customers should confirm holiday hours in advance.

White Castle

All White Castle restaurants will close at 3 pm local time on Thursday.

Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee will be open until noon local time on Thanksgiving.