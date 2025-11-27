Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving? Here’s what shoppers should know about holiday store hours

Thanksgiving often sends people searching for last-minute ingredients, and the same question comes up every year: which stores are actually open? One major retailer will not be part of the options. Walmart stores will remain closed on Thanksgiving, reopening at 6 am local time on Black Friday, as per USA Today. Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?(REUTERS)

Banks and post offices are shut for the holiday as well, but several grocery chains plan to operate on reduced schedules for shoppers who still need a few essentials.

Grocery stores open with limited hours

Kroger locations will close early, around 4 pm, though exact hours differ by store. Food Lion stores are open, with timing dependent on location. Meijer will operate from 6 am to 5 pm Whole Foods will open from 7 am to 1 pm, except in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island, where stores will be closed. Harris Teeter will close at 2 pm, Wegmans will close at 4 pm, Sprouts Farmers Market will shut its doors at 2 pm, and Giant Eagle will end operations at 3 pm

These shortened hours leave a small window for anyone making a last-minute grocery run.

Grocery chains closed for the day

Along with Walmart, several major grocers will remain closed on Thanksgiving. The list includes Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, Publix, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Winn-Dixie, and Lidl.

Retail closures and limited openings

Beyond grocery stores, many national retailers will also stay closed. Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Macy’s, TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, HomeGoods, JCPenney, Nordstrom, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ace Hardware, Barnes & Noble, REI, Burlington, Belk, American Eagle, Sephora, Victoria’s Secret, IKEA, Staples, Office Depot, OfficeMax, PetSmart, PetCo and Tractor Supply Company will all close for the holiday.

A small group of retailers will open with limited hours. Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s will operate from 9 am to 6 pm, offering one of the few retail options for shoppers during the holiday.

Also read: Thanksgiving rush triggers heavy congestion on Los Angeles freeways: Watch video

With a mix of closures and shortened hours, Thanksgiving remains one of the most restricted shopping days of the year. Anyone heading out is advised to check local store schedules before making the trip.

FAQs

1. Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

No, Walmart stores will be closed for the entire day.

2. When does Walmart reopen?

Stores open at 6 am local time on Black Friday.

3. Are any grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, several chains like Kroger, Meijer, and Whole Foods operate with reduced hours.