Walmart, Target, Costco and more: See which stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and with it comes the annual scramble for last-minute ingredients and forgotten essentials. If you're a seasoned procrastinator or simply realize you're short on that one key item, don't worry. While major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco will remain closed for the holiday, several grocery stores and pharmacies will keep their doors open. Many retailers will close on Thanksgiving, including Walmart, Target, and Costco. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Costco will not be open on Thursday, November 27. The retailer closes all US warehouses on Thanksgiving, one of seven holidays it fully observes each year, as reported by ABC10.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

For the second year in a row, Walgreens will keep most of its stores closed on Thanksgiving in 2025. However, the company confirmed that select 24-hour locations will remain open to provide essential pharmacy services.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Target will not open on Thanksgiving Day in 2025. Although the retailer traditionally operated on the holiday before the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks the sixth consecutive Thanksgiving that its stores will remain closed. The retailer chain made the change permanent in 2021, announcing that its doors would stay shut every Thanksgiving moving forward, as per ABC 10.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving Day 2025?

No, Walmart will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

List of stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Following is the list of stores that will remain closed on the upcoming Holiday on November 27, 2025, as reported by ABC 10.

Academy Sports & Recreation

ALDI

BJ's Wholesale Club

Bath & Body Works

Best Buy

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Home Depot

Homesense

Hyvee

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Lowes

Macy's

Marshall's

Michaels

Nordstrom

Petco

Publix

REI (Also closed on Black Friday)

Sam's Club

Sierra

Simon Malls

Target

TJ Maxx

Trader Joe's

Walgreens

Walmart

Patagonia

List of stores that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Amazon Fresh: Most locations will operate with limited hours, opening at 8 am.

CVS: Stores and pharmacies will be open, though many locations may run on reduced holiday hours

Dollar General: In most states, stores are expected to remain open on Thanksgiving Day.

Dollar Tree: Typically open from 8 am to 5 pm in many regions.

Food Lion: Stores will shut at 3 pm local time, except those in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Blacksburg, and Charlottesville areas, which will close at 4 pm.

Giant Eagle: Supermarkets will close at 3 pm ET, and pharmacies will remain closed for the day.

Harris Teeter: Grocery stores will close at 2 pm, with pharmacies closed the entire holiday.

Kroger: Will be open but operating on shortened Thanksgiving hours.

Meijer: Stores plan to open at 6 am and close at 5 pm.

Walgreens: Only their 24-hour locations will stay open.

Wegmans: Most stores will shut their doors at 4 pm.

Whole Foods: Stores will be open with modified holiday hours.