Wholewheat Egg Sandwich Recipe For A Delicious Breakfast To Start Your Day

Morning shows the day, and when breakfast is healthy as well as delicious, the rest of the day feels so right. Sandwiches are hands down one of the go-to breakfast options for kids and adults. Wholewheat Egg Sandwich(Freepik)

A delicious and satisfying egg Sandwich with whole wheat bread is easy to prepare. So while looking for a quick breakfast, this sandwich is the ultimate comfort food that will leave you craving more.

Studies state that egg sandwiches contain 242 kcal of energy, 8.32 g of protein, 22.81 g of Carbohydrate, 100mg of calcium, and a number of other nutrients. So, one sandwich for breakfast, accompanied by a cup of homemade fruit juice, can keep you full for a long time.

When you replace white bread with whole wheat bread in this recipe, its complex carbohydrates pair well with the protein from eggs. Wholewheat bread consists of wholewheat flour, enriched wheat flour, and whole oats. The slice of bread has fibre, which helps your digestive system while making you feel satiated. Spinach added to it has vitamins and minerals, while green chillies add vitamin C.

The addition of vegetables adds to the fiber content, which makes it a wholesome dish to be enjoyed as the first meal of the day. Crafted from the simplest ingredients present in your kitchen, it delivers good amount of protein and satisfying fiber from garden-fresh vegetables. It’s the perfect, nourishing way to greet the day.

Sandwiches often hide sneaky calories, but here’s how to outsmart them: keep it clean! Skip the heavy dressings and extra cheese slices. Say yes to the green, leafy goodness. This simple choice is the trick that preserves the sandwich's deliciousness while protecting your calorie goals.

Ingredients

4 slices of whole wheat sandwich bread

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 cup spinach, chopped

1 teaspoon chopped green chilli

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

1. Drizzle about a spoonful of canola oil (or your preferred cooking oil) into a non-stick skillet. Place the skillet over medium heat and allow the oil to warm up for a concise 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Gently crack your eggs directly into the warmed skillet. Immediately begin to gently scramble them, moving them softly across the pan. Now is the time to season generously with salt and pepper to your liking. Reduce the heat slightly to a low flame and continue cooking for approximately 5 minutes. Ensure you stir often enough to prevent the mixture from sticking to the skillet's surface.

3. Once the eggs are almost set, toss in the freshly chopped spinach and chilies. Continue cooking the mixture just until the spinach wilts down and becomes tender—this should only take about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the egg mixture from the heat.

4. While the egg mixture cools slightly, place your slices of whole wheat bread into a toaster. Toast them until they reach a perfect golden brown crispness, usually requiring 2 to 3 minutes.

5. Take the toasted bread slices. Spoon the savoury egg and spinach mixture generously onto one slice. Top it with the second slice of bread, completing the sandwich. Serve immediately and enjoy!