Where is Sherrone Moore’s wife now? Here's why Kelli called 911 before hubby's arrest

Kelli Moore, the spouse of the disgraced former University of Michigan coach Sherrone Moore, urgently contacted 911 out of concern that he might take his own life – just prior to his arrest on assault allegations, according to police audio recordings. Kelli Moore urgently called 911 concerning her husband, Sherrone, after his firing for an inappropriate relationship(Getty Images via AFP)

Distressed Kelli raised her worries regarding her 39-year-old husband's declining mental state on Wednesday afternoon, with dispatchers informing law enforcement that the coach was “suicidal ... due to losing his job today,” as per a recording acquired by the Detroit News.

Moore's wife called 911 shortly after Moore's executive assistant Paige Shiver made another urgent call from her home.

Both calls came right before it was revealed that Moore had been fired from his high-profile job due to an improper relationship with a staff member.

Sherrone Moore's arrest and charges

He was later arrested and sent to the Washtenaw County Jail following his firing.

He was charged on Friday with third-degree home invasion as well as misdemeanors of breaking and entering and stalking.

At Moore's arraignment, prosecutors disclosed that the 911 call was initiated by the victim, who had ended her relationship with the disgraced football coach on Monday.

The University of Michigan revealed that a credible investigation revealed that the married father of three was involved in a “inappropriate relationship.”

Where is Kelli Moore?

According to various reports, Kelli Moore is currently maintaining a low profile with her three daughters in the Ann Arbor region, where the family has resided throughout Sherrone's coaching period. While her precise whereabouts remain unclear, she persists in leading a private life, as she has consistently done over the years.

Despite fans' interest in her perspective regarding Sherrone's termination and arrest, she has refrained from making any public comments to address the matter.

Sources have informed People and local Michigan news that Kelli remains focused on her daughters. They characterized her as a family-oriented individual who values her privacy and is not anticipated to issue any public statements in the foreseeable future.

Kelli wed Sherrone in 2015, and together they have three daughters: Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie, reported Michigan Athletics.