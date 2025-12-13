Sherrone Moore wanted to fire Paige Shiver; bombshell report explains ex-Michigan coach's breakup

Sherrone Moore was fired as Michigan coach over an 'inappropriate relationship'.(AP) Sherrone Moore went to Paige Shiver's house after he was fired over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer, and was subsequently detained by police. Sherrone Moore reportedly decided to fire his executive assistant Paige Shiver, before the news of his ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer broke. Moore lost his job as the Michigan Wolverines football head coach on December 10, over said relationship, and was subsequently detained for allegedly assaulting a woman at her home.

Moore had gone straight to Shiver's house after he was fired, as per New York Post. While authorities have not named Shiver as the person Moore was involved with, or as the victim, the Post has indicated that it is her. Shiver is yet to react to the news.

In the meantime, the Post also reported that Moore intended to fire her, after which Shiver changed her account of the alleged relationship.

What happened between Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver?

While neither Moore nor Shiver have publicly commented on it, the former Michigan HC was reportedly advised not to work with her after rumors of their relationship began to circulate. However, he took this in a different way, as per NY Post.

Moore ‘decided to fire the woman instead of transferring her elsewhere in the football program or the athletic department’ as per Post. This reportedly prompted her decision to come forward with the details of their relationship. According to Post, Shiver had denied any improper relationship with Moore but changed her stance after all that transpired between them.

What Michigan said about firing

Michigan has not named the woman involved in the ‘relationship’ with Moore but told TMZ that she remains employed in the Michigan athletic department.

“There is no change in her employment status,” they said, two days later, noting the employee remains on the college staff.

After the woman broke up with Moore, he reportedly sent her multiple messages and called her for the next several days, which led her to report the situation to Michigan, who were already probing the matter, as per TMZ.