Sherrone Moore firing: Michigan's 5 realistic options to replace head coach. feat Brian Kelly

Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines calls a timeout during the first half in a game against the Purdue Boilermakers(Getty Images via AFP) Michigan fired Sherrone Moore “for cause”. With the Citrus Bowl looming, here are the names of the coaches who may be considered for the head coach position The University of Michigan dismissed Sherrone Moore “for cause” in December after concluding he violated university conduct policy by engaging in an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The Wolverines now have a quick, high-stakes coaching search ahead of them as the Citrus Bowl approaches and recruiting season gets underway.

Following Moore's departure, a number of prominent individuals have already been suggested as possible successors by various media sources and college football commentators.

Kalen DeBoer

According to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports, the current coach at Alabama, Kalen DeBoer, who is widely regarded as one of the most successful head coaches in college football, would be the top pick.

A sports journalist at On3, Pete Nakos, mentioned DeBoer as well. He wrote, “Kalen DeBoer was rumored to be tied to the Penn State opening earlier this cycle. That was never going to be a factor. But DeBoer will surely be a factor in the Michigan search, sources have told On3.”

According to USA Today, DeBoer signed an eight-year deal worth $87 million after Nick Saban retired in 2024.

Joe Brady

Joe Brady, 36, is currently serving as an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills. He is known for creative play-calling and quarterback development.

He was an assistant coach at LSU before moving on to his previous position as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2020 to 2021.

Social chatter and a few sports analysts believe that his offensive mind could align with Michigan’s next-era ambitions.

Jesse Minter

Minter, 42, is currently the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers at NFL. He has prior ties to Michigan, where, during his two years at the helm in Ann Arbor, the defense became a national powerhouse.

He left Michigan for the NFL with Jim Harbaugh.

His familiarity with the Wolverines’ culture and defensive pedigree makes him a plausible internal/external option.

He has coaching experience, having coached at Vanderbilt University and the Baltimore Ravens.

Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly is a seasoned head coach with extensive Big-Conference football experience and a long record of winning seasons. According to certain reports, he might be given consideration for the position, given his past performance.

Kelly was Notre Dame's head coach from 2010 to 2011, leading the Fighting Irish to seven seasons of ten or more victories.

However, Kelly's time with the Tigers was not his best, and he is currently a free bird, given that he was fired by LSU in October after mixed success in his first few seasons, receiving a $54 million buyout from the school.

Biff Poggi

Poggi is currently the associate head coach of Michigan and is the easiest option to be considered for the position to keep it in-house.

Poggi is currently appointed the interim head coach after Moore's firing.

Biff Poggi began his career as a high school coach from 1988 to 2015 before joining Michigan as an analyst in 2016. From 2017 to 2020, he returned to high school, but from 2021 to 2022, he served as Michigan's associate head coach.

Poggi landed his first head coaching position at Charlotte. He spent two seasons with the 49ers, finishing 8-16, and returned to the Wolverines as associate head coach this season.