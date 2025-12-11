Who is Sherrone Moore's wife, Kelli? What to know about ex-Wolverines HC's family and kids

Sherrone Moore was fired by Michigan University as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.(Getty Images via AFP) Michigan fired HC Sherrone Moore for an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. He’s married with three daughters. Now, Biff Poggi will be interim HC. Michigan University on Wednesday announced that they have fired Sherrone Moore, the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines - the school's football team.

The firing, which came as a sudden development, happened over Moore's "inappropriate relationship with a staff member," the university said in a statement.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” a statement from Warde Manuel, U-M's Athletic Director, read. The university alleged that "credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." With Moore gone, Biff Poggi will take over as interim HC.

Amid the controversial relationship, the nature of which has not been revealed, Moore's family life has come to focus. Moore is a married man with three daughters. What do we know about his family life? Let's discuss.

Who Kelli Moore? What To Know About Sherrone Moore's Kids

Sherrone Moore has been married to Kelli Moore since 2015, according to the official website of Michigan University Athletics. They have three daughters, named Shiloh, Solei, and Sadei.

Clear details on when Sherrone Moore's children were born is not known. Some reports state that the eldest daughter, Shiloh, was born in 2019 and Solei in 2022. Details on when his youngest daughter, Sadei, was born is not known.

Kelli and the Moore family maintain a private life with very few media mentions. According to a ESPN story from 2023, Moore and his then-head coach colleague, Jim Harbaugh, watched a game at Moore's home for which Kelli prepared sandwiches, and their two daughters were present along with other family.

A WFTV profile of the coach says that “the entire Moore family,” referring to Kelli and their children, is part of the team environment at the Michigan Wolverines.

Also read: Who can replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan? Biff Poggi named interim manager after ‘inappropriate relationship’ row

Allegations Against Sherrone Moore Explained

Despite reports claiming 'cheating,' the nature of the 'inappropriate relationship' that the staffer was allegedly subjected to by Sherrone Moore is unclear.

It seems from the university's statement that Moore was investigated internally by the University after which he was found guilty of inappropriate conduct. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” the statement read Further details around the Sherrone Moore firing by Michigan are expected to unravel in the coming days.