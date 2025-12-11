Sherrone Moore cheating row: Michigan makes big decision on ‘inappropriate relationship’; ‘Who is she?’

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines reacts on the sideline during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes (Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore has been fired. Michigan football made the big decision on Wednesday, taking action on ‘inappropriate relationship’ allegations Sherrone Moore has been fired. Michigan football made the big decision on Wednesday, taking action on ‘inappropriate relationship’ allegations against the coach. The staffer, who was allegedly involved with Moore, has not been identified yet.

“Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement.

After Manuel made the statement, Michigan fans wondered who was the staffer Moore had the ‘inappropriate relationship’ with. “Who is she? She ruined his job and family,” one person posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“With the Sherrone Moore news coming out… this is the second time a Michigan HC has been caught cheating,” another one tweeted.

Biff Poggi was appointed interim head coach.

Michigan is making a coaching change despite closing the regular season with a 9-3 record. The dismissal of Moore comes in a year marked by both on-field success and controversy, including the two-game suspension he served for his role in the program’s sign-stealing investigation. The Wolverines wrapped up the season ranked No. 18 in the College Football Playoff standings and are set for a Dec. 31 showdown against No. 13 Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

Moore’s tenure lasted two seasons after he stepped in for Jim Harbaugh, who departed for the Los Angeles Chargers following Michigan’s 2023 national championship. Moore, now 39, compiled an 18-8 record during his time as head coach.

Earlier this month, Michigan fired special teams coach JB Brown. Moore was supposed to conduct interviews and name Brown's successor.

“After thoroughly evaluating our special teams’ performance throughout the season, I made the decision to make a change that was in the best interest of the program,” Moore said in a statement.