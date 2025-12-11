Who can replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan? Biff Poggi named interim manager after ‘inappropriate relationship’ row

Sherrone Moore was fired due to 'inappropriate relationship'.(Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore was fired from the head coach position by Michigan football over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not been identified. Michigan Wolverines took a major decision and fired head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not yet been identified. Moore has been married to wife Kelli for over a decade and has three daughters. While the couple have kept their lives relatively private, Kelli has often been seen supporting her husband at the games from the sidelines.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the school statement read.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately,” it added.

Now, with Moore being fired, the Wolverines have named Biff Poggi as interim manager as speculation swirls as to who could eventually bag the head coach position. Poggi rejoined the Wolverines program in 2025 after a brief stint as head coach for University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He also has over twenty years of high school football coaching experience.

Who could replace Sherrone Moore?

Kalen DeBoer - The Alabama coach could be a good replacement. His name has been floated as a better pick for a Big Ten job than an SEC one, as per reports. While his team, the Crimson Tide are headed for CFP, a loss in the first round could turn the heat up on the coach and force him to look elsewhere, which is where the Wolverines might enter the picture.

Joe Brady - The NFL offensive coordinator's name has popped up as well, at least among fans. He is currently with the Buffalo Bills but has worked with the Carolina Panthers and LSU before that.

Jesse Minter - The Wolverines could try and tap Minter, who is currently defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers, should they plan to go that route, as per reports. He was with Michigan previously and built the defense to one of the best in the country during the two seasons there. Minter, 42, has coached at Vanderbilt and been an assistant coach of the Baltimore Ravens prior to that.

Notably, the Wolverines have just let Moore go, and its early in the process to find a new manager. If the firing had taken place some time back, they might have made a run at Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell as well, but he's now left for Penn State.