Michigan caught cheating vs Ohio? Fans make huge headset allegation; ‘they cut it off’

Ohio State fans called out Michigan Wolverines for allegedly cheating during Saturday's high-stakes matchup Ohio State fans called out Michigan Wolverines' management and players, alleging that Sherrone Moore and co 'cheated' during Saturday's high-stakes matchup. This came after the visitors, close to a massive win, lost their headset connection midway through Q4. It is unclear what caused the issue.

Ohio eventually won the game 27-9, with Julian Sayin completing 19 of his 26 attempts for 233 yards and one interception. However, there were a few minutes in the last quarter when the Ohio State sideline lost all communication.

“Michigan cutting power to the Ohio State sideline? Always cheating," one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“LMAO michigan turned off the communications those cheaters,” another one added.

Earlier in the game, Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham sparked controversy after appearing to headbutt a game official. The moment, captured on broadcast cameras, unfolded after a Michigan defensive dive that preceded an Ohio State field goal. As players scrambled, Barham collided with an official, footage shows him lowering his head and making direct contact.

The clip quickly spread across social media, drawing sharp criticism from fans on both sides. Many argued the 21-year-old should have been removed from the game entirely.

“Jaishawn Barham should have been ejected. You just don’t headbutt an official,” one X user wrote. Another, identifying as a Michigan supporter, said the play didn’t influence the outcome but insisted the linebacker should have faced harsher punishment.

Despite being assessed a personal foul for unsportsmanlike conduct, Barham remained in the game, a decision that left Ohio State fans especially stunned.