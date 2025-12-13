Where is Paige Shiver? Michigan staffer's whereabouts in question after Sherrone Moore firing; 'getting messier'

Paige Shiver had interned in Baton Rouge while at Purdue, and joined the Michigan Athletics Department in 2022. (X/@BSO) Paige Shiver's name has been dragged into the Sherrone Moore firing saga after the Michigan HC was let go over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. Sherrone Moore was fired from his position as the Michigan Wolverines head coach on December 10 over an 'inappropriate relationship' with a staffer. Moore was subsequently detained for allegedly attacking a woman at her house. While the staffer has not yet been identified by authorities, Paige Shiver has been swept up in the scandal.

According to New York Post, the Washtenaw County prosecutor Kati Rezmierski reportedly indicated at her involvement, saying the victim was in an ‘intimate relationship’ with Moore for a number of years and the confrontation between Moore and the victim took place at her home. The house belongs to Shiver, as per records, the publication noted. Shiver is yet to respond to the situation.

With all eyes on Shiver, many are wondering where she is now that her digital traces appear to have been removed. Here's the latest on Paige Shiver.

Where is Paige Shiver?

Shiver's current location after the Moore scandal broke remains unknown. Her previous locations had indicated she was at Baton Rouge, Louisiana and then Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Notably, Shiver had interned in Baton Rouge while at Purdue, and joined the Michigan Athletics Department in 2022. However, her current location remains a mystery.

Paige Shiver social media accounts

Shiver appeared to have deleted some of her social media accounts after news about Moore's firing broke. Her X and LinkedIn accounts appeared to have been taken down.

Her Instagram account, where she regularly posted photos of herself at Michigan's games, was turned private. Her Facebook profile shows just her photo and the cover image of a football field.

Many reacted to Shiver's decision to go dark online, with one person stating on X, “Paige Shiver the staffer reportedly linked to the allegations involving Sherrone Moore has now made her Instagram private. The situation keeps getting messier by the minute.”