Sherrone Moore's wife, Paige Shiver's first reaction to Michigan firing row; ‘was terrorized’

Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field(Getty Images via AFP) As the Sherrone Moore firing saga unfolded in Michigan, the disgraced coach's wife, Keli, made a concerning 911 call. As the Sherrone Moore firing saga unfolded in Michigan, the disgraced coach's wife, Keli, made a concerning 911 call. She was terrified amid fears that he was going to kill himself. The 39-year-old former Wolverines coach was then arrested over allegations of assault.

In a statement, Michigan stated that Moore was fired with cause, adding that he had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. While authorities did not identify the staffer, The New York Post reported it was his executive assistant Paige Shiver, who is yet to address the scandal.

On Friday, Sherrone Moore was charged with three crimes, including felony home invasion and stalking. He could face jail time.

Lawyers revealed that Moore repeatedly called the woman after their breakup. He even and her, but she refused to respond.

“Eventually she presented herself to the University of Michigan. Cooperated in some form of an investigation. As we all now know (Moore) was fired from his employment,” the prosecutor said.

Shortly after being fired, Moore stormed into the woman's apartment. He ‘then proceeded to a kitchen drawer, grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors. And began to threaten his own life,’ the prosecutor added.

The coach was even quoted as saying: “I’m going to kill myself. I’m going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You’ve ruined my life.”

Talking about Shiver's reaction, the lawyer noted that ‘she was terrorized’.

Keli Moore's reaction

Meanwhile, Sherrone Moore's wife has not made a public statement yet. As per police audio, Keli appeared to be worried when she called 911. Dispatchers told police that the coach was ‘suicidal … for losing his job today’.

Defense attorney Joe Simon said Moore was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation after his arrest Wednesday and then returned to the jail.

He said Moore would “absolutely comply” with the judge's order for an additional evaluation. Moore must wear a GPS tracking device, stay in Michigan and abstain from alcohol. The next court hearing was set for Jan. 22.

“There’s no evidence to suggest he’s a threat,” Simon said.

(With AP inputs)