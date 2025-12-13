Paige Shiver job details: Did Sherrone Moore staffer get 55% pay hike at Michigan? Claim viral

Paige Shiver was Executive Assistant to the Head Coach working for Sherrone Moore.(X/@JonnyRoot_, X/@Loxxip) Sherrone Moore was fired from the Michigan Wolverines head coach position over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not been identified. Sherrone Moore was fired from the Michigan Wolverines football head coach position over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with an unidentified staff member. He was later detained by the police for alleged assault and is currently lodged in Washtenaw County Jail. The university has not disclosed the identity of the staffer involved.

Despite the absence of official information, the New York Post reported that the staffer has been identified as Moore's executive assistant, Paige Shiver. Authorities have not named her yet.

Public salary records on umsalary.info, which provides records of employee salaries at the University of Michigan, show that Shiver made $58,025 when she joined the university in 2022. In 2023, her compensation increased to $90,000, a 55% rise. Such variations are not unusual in college athletics departments, where titles and responsibilities can shift with staffing changes.

Who is Paige Shiver?

According to Detroit Sports Nation, Shiver joined the football program in 2022 as Assistant Recruiting & Operations Coordinator. In 2024, she moved into the role of Executive Assistant to the Head Coach. Before that, she worked under then–Director of On-Campus Recruiting Christina DeRuyter.

After the news of Moore’s firing, Shiver’s X and LinkedIn accounts were no longer publicly accessible, though it is unclear when or why those settings changed. Social media users have circulated screenshots of her past salary data, with some questioning the size of the raise. The university has not commented on personnel matters, and there is no verified link between Shiver’s role and the allegations that led to Moore’s dismissal.