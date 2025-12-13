Paige Shiver married? All about Michigan staffer's age, personal life amid Sherrone Moore row

Paige Shiver joined University of Michigan athletic staff in 2022.(X/@Loxxip) Paige Shiver's name has been dragged into the Sherrone Moore saga after the Michigan head coach was fired over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. Sherrone Moore was fired from the Michigan Wolverines football head coach job on December 10 over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. He was then detained for allegedly attacking a woman at her house. Amid this scandal, Paige Shiver's name has come up.

While authorities have not identified her as the alleged victim or Moore's mistress, Washtenaw County prosecutor Kati Rezmierski reportedly indicated at her involvement, as per New York Post. The publication noted that Rezmierski said the victim was in an ‘intimate relationship’ with Moore for a number of years and the confrontation between Moore and the victim took place at her home. As per public records, the home belongs to Shiver, NY Post further noted.

Notably, Shiver had deleted her X and LinkedIn accounts while making her Instagram account private when the news of Moore's firing broke. She's digitally vanished since as interest in her personal life has grown.

Is Paige Shiver married?

No, there are no records that indicate Paige Shiver is married. Not much is known about her past relationships either, since she's maintained a low profile. Now that her name has been dragged into the Sherrone Moore scandal, there is a lot of attention on Shiver, who happens to be the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver.

Paige Shiver age

As per Men's Journal Shiver's online records indicate her age is 32. Shiver joined the University of Michigan athletic staff as “Assistant Recruiting & Operations Coordinator” in 2022, as per Detroit Sports Nation. In 2024, she moved into the role of Executive Assistant to the Head Coach, when Moore was the HC there.

Moore, meanwhile, appeared before a judge for arraignment today and faces charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering (or entering without breaking).