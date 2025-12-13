'Sherrone Moore will never…': Insider drops bombshell amid Paige Shiver saga; ex-Michigan coach warned

Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore appears via video in court on Friday(AP) Sherrone Moore’s sudden downfall unfolded in a stunning 48-hour collapse that transformed a Big Ten head coach into a man facing years behind bars Sherrone Moore’s sudden downfall unfolded in a stunning 48-hour collapse that transformed a Big Ten head coach into a man facing years behind bars. Earlier this week, Michigan fired the 39-year-old, and on Friday, it was revealed that he has been charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering.

On Wednesday, Michigan fired Moore with cause. The program said that the coach had an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. While authorities did not reveal details, The New York Post identified the staffer as his executive assistant, Paige Shiver.

Now, an insider has dropped a bombshell on Moore's future. Ben Axelrod summarized the shock on X, writing, “Sherrone Moore woke up as Michigan’s head coach on Wednesday and he’s probably never going to coach another game anywhere in his life now.”

On Friday afternoon, Sherrone Moore was arraigned in Washtenaw County Court on charges that together carry a maximum penalty of more than six years in prison and $2,500 in fines. Authorities say he entered his former assistant’s apartment, threatened her with a knife, turned the weapon on himself, and later fled before being taken into custody in Saline, Michigan.

The university quickly moved forward with Biff Poggi as interim head coach, attempting to stabilize a program rocked by Moore’s actions.

Central to the investigation is Paige Shiver, Moore’s former executive assistant. Reports from Josh Henschke of Maize & Blue Review linked Shiver to the internal complaint that kicked off Michigan’s inquiry.

Shiver, the daughter of longtime Chicago Bears scout Jeff Shiver, previously battled Pompe disease during her time at Purdue. She is yet to address the scandal.

Jon Rhoades of The Big Ten Huddle reported on December 10 that Shiver is pregnant and that Moore is believed to be the father.

A not-guilty plea was entered on Moore’s behalf by District Court Magistrate Odetalla Odetalla, and he was released from jail after meeting the $25,000 bond. Moore said very little in court besides acknowledging that he must have no contact with the woman, among other conditions.

(With AP inputs)