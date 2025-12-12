Sherrone Moore ‘inappropriate relationship’: Journalist claims he knew about ex-Michigan HC's situation since September

Tim Brando says he knew about the Sherrone Moore situation since September. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Veteran broadcaster Tim Brando said he held back on commenting until ‘solid proof’ on Sherrone Moore's conduct emerged. Veteran sports journalist and commentator Tim Brando took to social media to address the explosive controversy surrounding former University of Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore.

He claimed he had been aware of a potential story since late September but refrained from commenting publicly until there was “solid proof of wrongdoing.”

What happened to Sherrone Moore

Moore’s career at Michigan came crashing down on December 10, after an internal investigation found “credible evidence” that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, prompting the university to fire him with cause.

Hours after his dismissal, the 39-year-old was detained by police in connection with an alleged assault, with arraignment slated to take place this Friday.

In his post, Brando wrote, “I’ve been asked by a few folks how long was I aware this potential story existed and my answer was and remains since late September.”

In a follow-up remark, Brando stated that he collaborates with Emmy winner and Michigan alumnus Devin Gardner. He wrote, “Yes, I work with @devingardnerXCI and he’s clearly plugged into a lot at his alma mater yes, but without question while rumors were all over the place, the story became more than relevant in recent weeks.”

Moore remains in custody

On the evening of his firing, Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, and turned over to authorities in Pittsfield Township for investigation into an alleged assault.

The authorities have not released public details of the charges, and Moore remains in custody awaiting arraignment as of Thursday, December 11.

Meanwhile, Biff Poggi has been named interim head coach for the upcoming Citrus Bowl. The athletic department is moving quickly to stabilize the program to bounce back from the recent personnel change.