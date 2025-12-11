Sherrone Moore update: ex-Wolverines HC awaiting arraignment in custody; charges still unclear

Sherrone Moore is detained and is still waiting for arraignment in custody (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)(AP) Ex-Michigan football head coach in custody amid assault investigation after firing for inappropriate relationship won't have an arraignment on Thursday, Dec 11. Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore remains in custody at the Washtenaw County Jail in Michigan, more than 12 hours after being detained by police following his abrupt firing by the Wolverines on December 10.

Prosecutor Eli Savit of Washtenaw County said in a statement obtained by Detroit Free Press on Thursday that authorities have not yet scheduled an arraignment or filed formal charges against him, and the precise nature of the alleged offenses remains unclear.

"The matter involving Mr Moore remains under active investigation by law enforcement," Savit said. Prosecutors emphasized they would provide updates if and when charges are filed.

Arrest but no charges yet

Moore, 39, was taken into custody by Saline, Michigan, police and subsequently transferred to the Pittsfield Township Police Department as part of an ongoing law enforcement investigation into an alleged assault, officials said.

Local police responded to an incident reported in Pittsfield Township in the afternoon before Moore’s detention. According to the statement, police were called to investigate an alleged assault in Pittsfield Township, which is a few miles south of Michigan Stadium, and arrested one person.

The details of the investigation of the assault are under wraps to maintain its integrity, as per officials in charge.

University probe and sudden removal

The university fired Moore “with cause” on the same day he was detained, after an internal probe found “credible evidence” he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a paid staff member, a violation of school policy. The school’s action terminated his five-year contract and negated significant buyout liabilities.

Sharing a statement indicating evidence of Moore's improper conduct with a staff member constitutes a clear policy breach, Athletic Director Warde Manuel said. The school maintains “zero tolerance” for such behaviour.