Sherrone Moore's old post on 'sore ladies' goes viral after Michigan HC's firing over 'inappropriate relationship'

Sherrone Moore was also detained by police after he was fired from the head coach position at Michigan.(Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore was fired by Michigan Wolverines from the football head coach position over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a yet-to-be-identified staffer. Sherrone Moore's old post about 'ladies' has gone viral after the Michigan Wolverines head football coach was fired for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who hasn't been identified yet. Moore was let go on December 10, and was later detained by police for allegedly assaulting a person. He is currently lodged in Washtenaw County Jail.

A post Moore made on X on June 4, 2012, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

What Moore said in his old post

Moore, in the old post had stated “Bet there are some sore ladies out there right now,” following it up with a smiley emoticon.

The person who shared the post added, “Postscript: Sherrone Moore has been fired from the University of Michigan and arrested by Saline police.”

It remains unknown what the context of Moore's post was at the time he made it, but many have drawn links to the current cheating allegations against the former Michigan head coach.

Reactions to Moore's old post

Several people commented with gifs on the 2012 post, drawing parallels with Moore's present situation. One person wrote “Coach, I am from the future, this will not age well.”

Another added, “Not now, Sherrone. This isn’t a good time.” Yet another remarked, “Coach delete this.”

Moore was fired following an investigation into his ‘inappropriate relationship’. The university, in a statement, said “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

They added, “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.”

Michigan, meanwhile, have appointed Biff Poggi as the interim head coach, whose task at hand is taking on Arch Manning's Texas on December 31, in the Citrus Bowl matchup in Florida.