Charles Woodson's cryptic message about ‘life’ after Michigan HC Sherrone Moore's firing, detention

Sherrone Moore was detained by cops after he was fired as Michigan head coach.(Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore was detained after the Michigan head coach was fired over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not yet been identified. Charles Woodson, Michigan legend, put out a cryptic message after head coach Sherrone Moore was fired on December 10 for an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who's yet to be identified. Moore was later detained in Saline, but the grounds for the same are not known at present.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” authorities told ESPN, adding that Moore had been handed over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department who'd be conducting investigations into potential charges against the 39-year-old.

Meanwhile, the university in a statement said, "U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan University said in a statement on Wednesday. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately,” they added.

What Charles Woodson said

Woodson, the former cornerback appeared stunned in his X post. “Life be lifing don’t it,” he remarked.

Others commented on Woodson's post, saying “Man he was out of pocket he learned today pro.” Another added, “Please o great one, come home and coach Michigan. Coach your son and Marcus Ray’s son too.” Yet another commented, “An understatement.”

While many fans seem to want Woodson to return, Michigan have promoted Biff Poggi to interim manager for now. Michigan's next big game and Poggi's first as HC will be the Citrus Bowl matchup on December 31, where they take on Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns in the Florida matchup.

Woodson is not the only one with a cryptic post after Moore's firing. Legendary NFL player and current Colorado coach Deion Sanders also had a three-word message in the wake of the Michigan fiasco today.