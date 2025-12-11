New twist in Sherrone Moore firing; journalist claims NCAA only prohibits 'affair' with student athlete; rules explained

Sherrone Moore has been fired as Michigan head coach over an 'inappropriate relationship'.(Reuters) Michigan coach Sherrone Moore was fired after an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer, who is yet to be identified. Sherrone Moore, the head coach of Michigan Wolverines, was fired on December 10 for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not yet been identified.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the university statement read.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately,” it added.

Now, journalist David Shuster has weighed in on the matter, stating that a ‘consensual relationship’ with a staffer is not against NCAA policy. Given that Moore is an NCAA coach, he raised questions about the firing, adding that the policy, however, forbids having an affair with a student athlete.

What does the NCAA rule say?

The NCAA recommends that universities prohibit sexual or dating relationships between student-athletes and coaches, or other athletics department staff members who have supervisory authority over student athletes. This is meant to avoid conflict of interest and coercion that are ‘inherent to such relationships’ the Georgetown University Athletics page states.

Other colleges also have a version of this recommendation on their athletics page.

While NCAA rules might not outright state anything about a relationship between two staff members, it has been pointed out that Moore was fired on grounds of his relationship violating university policy. Michigan University has a policy in place which prevents most relationships between a supervisor and whoever they supervise. This policy was reported on in 2021.

Given that Moore is the head coach, anyone on his staff would be under his supervision, which means his relationship violated Michigan's specific policies, even if they didn't run amok of NCAA rules.