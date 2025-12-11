Sherrone Moore arrested: Saline police confirm ex-Wolverines HC is in custody; details here

Amid the firing of the Michigan Wolverines head coach, Sherrone Moore, for allegedly having an "inappropriate" relationship with a staffer, ESPN reports that he has been arrested in Saline, Michigan. Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on before taking the field against the Northwestern Wildcats.(Getty Images via AFP)

Multiple social media accounts claiming to be insiders from Michigan University reported Moore's arrest. Later, the City of Saline Police Department confirmed the arrest to ESPN.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the PD said in a statement to ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan University said in a statement on Wednesday. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.”

What We Know About Sherrone Moore's Firing

The University of Michigan has released very few details surrounding the firing of the Wolverines' head coach, Sherrone Moore. Beyond the official cause given by the university as having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer. No further details on the nature of the relationship or the identity of the concerned staffer were released.

With Sherrone Moore fired, the University of Michigan has named Biff Poggi as the interim head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. Poggi, a former hedge fund manager, has served as a college head coach and longtime assistant at Michigan and Charlotte.