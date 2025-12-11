Sherrone Moore firing: Why deleted texts scandal, Michigan controversy has resurfaced

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines leads his team off the field after warm-up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins(Getty Images via AFP) Michigan fired Sherrone Moore, ending his tenure after internal investigators found he had engaged in an ‘inappropriate relationship with a staff member’ Michigan abruptly fired head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, ending his tenure after internal investigators found he had engaged in an ‘inappropriate relationship with a staff member’. Athletic director Warde Manuel announced the decision.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior,” Manuel said. No further details about the alleged relationship were disclosed.

Moore's contract, a five-year deal worth $5.5 million annually, will not require a buyout because the university determined he was fired for cause. Michigan's move comes after the school and its head coach were penalized for sign-stealing. The college football’s winningest program is now searching for its third head coach in four years.

Moore’s path to the top job began long before the turmoil. He joined Michigan’s staff in 2018 and eventually became offensive coordinator. After the Wolverines won the national title in 2024, Moore was elevated to head coach when Jim Harbaugh left to take over the Los Angeles Chargers. Michigan went 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten this season and is slated to face No. 14 Texas on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl.

But Moore’s tenure quickly became entangled in the fallout from the sign-stealing scandal that rocked the program. As part of Michigan’s self-imposed penalties, he served a two-game suspension in 2025; the NCAA later added a third game, which would have sidelined him for next year’s opener against Western Michigan.

Why Sherrone Moore's ‘deleted texts’ scandal has reemerged

Fans also brought up the time Moore came under scrutiny for deleting a 52-message text chain with ex-staffer Connor Stalions, the figure at the center of the illicit scouting scheme. Investigators ultimately recovered the deleted messages and provided them to the NCAA.

With Moore now out, Michigan has turned to Biff Poggi, who previously stepped in during Moore’s suspension, to guide the Wolverines as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.