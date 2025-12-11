Sherrone Moore fired: Biff Poggi gets big promotion, no update on Paige Shiver, Kayli Johnson and other staffers

Sherrone Moore was fired over an 'inappropriate relationship'(Getty Images via AFP) The Michigan Wolverines fired Sherrone Moore over an inappropriate relationship with a staff member who is yet to be identified. The Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday fired head coach Sherrone Moore over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staff member, who is yet to be identified.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the statement from the school read.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately,” it added.

Amid the row over Moore's firing, there are concerns about what might happen to his team of staffers including Paige Shiver, Biff Poggi, Kayli Johnson and others.

Paige Shiver

Shiver became executive assistant to Moore in 2024 as Kayli Johnson replaced Christina DeRuyter as Michigan Director of On-Campus Recruiting. She is the daughter of Chicago Bears scout, Jeff Shiver, and joined the Michigan team in 2022, as per Detroit Sports Nation. Paige is a graduate of Purdue.

Shiver's future with Michigan Wolverines remains unclear after Moore's firing.

Biff Poggi

Poggi has been named interim manager after Moore was fired. However, speculations are rife as to who could be chosen for the full-time role. Poggi rejoined the Wolverines program in 2025. Prior to this, he was head coach for University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has over twenty years of high school football coaching experience.

Kayli Johnson

Johnson was made Director of On-Campus Recruiting by Moore in 2024. She replaced Christina DeRuyter, who remained with the program in an operations role. Hiring Johnson was part of Moore's strategy to bolster the recruiting department for the Wolverines.

She described her job to The Michigan Insider saying, “When they come on campus unofficially or officially, it flows through me in some capacity — booking flights for officials, transportation, meals, the whole nine for June, and then unofficial visits throughout the whole year. Recruiting never stops. Getting those schedules together and making the overarching plan and communicating it pretty much with the whole building.”

With Moore's firing, Johnson's future remains unclear, though she remains currently listed in her role on the Michigan roster.

There are no updates about his other staffers either, as the firing was just announced. Michigan's moves in the current days is expected to add clarity to the situation.