Sherrone Moore fired: Michigan buyout and contract details out; bad news for coach

Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines buyout and contract details (Photo by Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) Michigan announced Sherrone Moore's firing after an internal investigation. Here are the details highlighted in the multi-year contract On December 10, Michigan announced Moore's firing after an internal investigation concluded he had engaged in an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Moore's contract included a built-in buyout option, according to a breakdown published earlier this season by CBS Sports. The buyout was around $16.5 million (including what was already paid for the season) if he was dismissed in the middle of the season without cause.

The previously stated buyout terms are unlikely to be honored because the termination is formally "for cause," or they may be drastically reduced, depending on how the contract's cause provision is worded.

Following the dismissal, reports emphasized that terminating someone for good reason usually nullifies a conventional buyout commitment.