Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sherrone Moore fired: Michigan buyout and contract details out; bad news for coach

ByShirin Gupta
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 04:13 am IST
Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines buyout and contract details (Photo by Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines buyout and contract details (Photo by Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Michigan announced Sherrone Moore's firing after an internal investigation. Here are the details highlighted in the multi-year contract

On December 10, Michigan announced Moore's firing after an internal investigation concluded he had engaged in an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Moore's contract included a built-in buyout option, according to a breakdown published earlier this season by CBS Sports. The buyout was around $16.5 million (including what was already paid for the season) if he was dismissed in the middle of the season without cause.

The previously stated buyout terms are unlikely to be honored because the termination is formally "for cause," or they may be drastically reduced, depending on how the contract's cause provision is worded.

Following the dismissal, reports emphasized that terminating someone for good reason usually nullifies a conventional buyout commitment.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Sherrone Moore fired: Michigan buyout and contract details out; bad news for coach
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On