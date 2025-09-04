SAO PAULO — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday he wasn't thinking of the challenges of starting the season in Brazil when he learned Los Angeles would be making the long trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs here. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh say he's excited about the opportunity to play on 'a world stage'

“I was excited about it. We are at a world stage, it is the only game on Friday night,” Harbaugh said before the Chargers held practice at the training ground used by the soccer club Corinthians, which owns the stadium where the Chargers will play. “There’s an honor there to be selected to play this game."

Quarterback Justin Herbert, who is making his first trip to South America, agreed.

“I only heard good things about the place,” Herbert said. “I’ve heard it is going to be really loud, fans are really passionate."

Sao Paulo is hosting only its second NFL game, one of a record-high seven international league games this season, including the first-ever stops in Berlin, Dublin and Madrid.

Last year, before the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, fans and some players complained about the long trip and the possible risk of violence in the Brazilian metropolis. Many left the country excited after enjoying the raucous atmosphere at NeoQuimica Arena.

On social media, Brazilian support seems to lean toward star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have won seven straight against the Chargers.

Corinthians midfielder Raniele, who watched the Chargers practice, said he doesn't support any NFL team, but will attend to see the three-time Super Bowl winner.

“He is amazing, everyone here wants to see him in person,” Raniele said. “The winner of this match will be whoever gets the chance to see it live.”

