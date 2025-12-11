Sherrone Moore firing row: Why ex-Michigan coach was arrested; 'cheating' scandal blows up

Fired Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore gives a news interview after a win in October.(AP) Sherrone Moore was detained Wednesday after being fired as Wolverines HC. Saline Police detained him and transferred him to Pittsfield Township authorities. Sherrone Moore, the former head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, the college football team of Michigan University, was detained on Wednesday, shortly after the university announced that he had been fired for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer.

ESPN confirmed the arrest citing a statement from the City of Saline Police Department saying they have taken Moore into custody. He has been handed over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department in Ann Arbor for investigation into the charges, the statement said.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” a statement from the department to ESPN read.

“Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

As of now, it is not clear why Moore was detained. Some claim that he was taken into protective custody. Others say that he was taken into custody for being violent towards the staffer he allegedly had a relationship. But, officially, no cause for his arrest has been reported.

Why Was Sherrone Moore Fired

Sherrone Moore was fired for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a staffer, the University of Michigan announced in a statement on Wednesday. The nature of the relationship was unclear and the staffer in question has not been identified.

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” a statement from Michigan's Athletic Director on Wednesday read. "Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.”