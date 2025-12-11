Sherrone Moore firing row: Bryce Underwood gets rosy LSU offer; Michigan in trouble

Bryce Underwood #19 of the Michigan Wolverines arrives prior to a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes (Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore's firing now has an interesting Bryce Underwood angle to it Sherrone Moore's firing now has an interesting Bryce Underwood angle to it. Soon after Michigan announced the decision, the star quarterback, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2025, received an offer. The 18-year-old infamously flipped his commitment from LSU to the Wolverines this year, but with Moore gone, the Tigers are interested again.

NCAA rules give players 15 days to enter the transfer portal after a coaching change, and Underwood, a former five-star recruit, is still getting attention. Even before the star QB finishes his freshman year in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, a matchup that pits him against Arch Manning and Texas on New Year’s Day, outside voices have begun recruiting him publicly.

Former LSU star Tyrann Mathieu wasted no time making his pitch on social media. "Come home son @BryceUnderwoo16," Mathieu posted on X. “We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU,” Mathieu posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

LSU’s interest is no surprise. New Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has long been one of college football’s most successful portal operators. His run at Ole Miss included transforming Jaxson Dart, now a 2025 first-round pick of the New York Giants, from a USC transfer into a star.

Dart originally left USC after a coaching change led Lincoln Riley to bring Caleb Williams with him to Los Angeles, a move not unlike the situation Underwood now faces.

The Tigers also have a clear path at quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier declared for the NFL, and fellow LSU passer Ju’Juan Johnson announced on social media that he is transferring, opening even more opportunity for a newcomer. Reports have already linked Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt to conversations with Kiffin as LSU evaluates all options.

Underwood, meanwhile, arrived at Michigan with enormous expectations after a 50-4 high school career, but his freshman campaign has been more developmental than dominant. He has thrown for 2,229 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions, completed 61.1 percent of his passes, and added 323 rushing yards and five rushing scores. Still just 18 years old and standing 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he remains one of the most physically gifted young quarterbacks in the country.

Any team that lands him will also need to match or exceed the lucrative deal he already holds; Underwood reportedly secured an NIL package worth more than $2 million per year at Michigan.

(With inputs from Reuters)