Deion Sanders' 3-word cryptic post amid Sherrone Moore firing and detention scandal

BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 01: Head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts on the field prior to the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on November 01, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. Andrew Wevers/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Wevers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) Deion Sanders, former NFL legend, who now coaches Colorado Buffaloes, had a cryptic message after Sherrone Moore was fired by Michigan and later arrested. Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes coach, posted on X after fellow Michigan Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore was fired from his job over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ and was later detained by police. The legendary NFL player wrote a cryptic three-word message which many took to be referencing Moore's situation.

Sanders wrote “Lord JESUS! Wow.”

One person reacted to it saying, “That man need Jesus moore than ever.” Another remarked, “That’s the official coach prime throwing his hat in the ring.” Yet another tried to get Sanders to join Michigan after Moore's firing. “Come to Michigan Coach,” a hopeful fan wrote.

What to know about Moore's firing

The university in a statement said, “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

They added, “This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately.” However, not much else is known about Moore's firing. The staffer with whom he was in an alleged relationship has not been identified either.

What to know about Moore's detention

Moore has been detained by police in Saline, Michigan, as per ESPN's Dan Wetzel. They assisted in ‘locating and detaining Moore’ who has now been turned over to Pittsfield Township as per reports. They will be investigating the potential charges against Moore.

While the news of his arrest comes after the firing, there is no clear indication of why Moore was detained.

Following Moore's firing, Biff Poggi was named interim head coach. Meanwhile, Moore's staffers currently remain enrolled with Michigan, but this could change if a new head coach enters the picture.