Sherrone Moore allegedly attacked a woman; new report gives chilling details about detention

Sherrone Moore was detained by the police after being fired from the Michigan football job.(Getty Images via AFP) Sherrone Moore was detained by the police after being fired from the Michigan football head coach job over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. Sherrone Moore was detained by the police after he was fired from the Michigan football head coach job over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not yet been identified. Now a new report has provided chilling details as to why Moore was detained.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” authorities told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges,” they added.

Why was Sherrone Moore detained?

Moore was reportedly detained by the police for allegedly attacking a woman. His detention stemmed from a domestic incident inside an apartment, as per The Metro Detroit News. They further reported, citing sources, that Moore had also made concerning statements about self harm. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Police managed to locate him and take him into custody after this.

He is currently in custody at Washtenaw County jail, as per records published by On3. Authorities also shared a statement on his arrest.

“The Pittsfield Police Department responded to the above location at the above date and time for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault. The department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor,” they said.

“At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigations, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible,” they further added.

Moore was fired following an investigation into the inappropriate relationship, and Michigan released a statement to that effect. “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” the statement read.

“This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effective immediately,” it added.

With Moore out of the door, Michigan has promoted Biff Poggi as the interim head coach. It remains to be seen if they keep him on or get someone else to take up the job. Poggi for his part will coach the team when they face Arch Manning's Texas in the Citrus Bowl matchup on December 31 in Florida.