Sherrone Moore detained: Michigan Spartans make first big move amid Wolverines' firing; Notre Dame hit

Max Bullough will head over from Notre Dame to MSU, as per reports. (X/@tbhorka) Sherrone Moore was fired from his position as the Michigan head coach over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer, and was later detained by police. Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore was fired and then detained by police. Moore was let go on December 10 after an investigation into an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer who has not yet been identified. He was later detained by police with a report claiming it was due to an alleged attack on a woman and threat to self harm.

While the Wolverines are having a bad day, Michigan State Spartans have some good news to hold on to. Max Bullough is returning as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, as per Spartans Wire.

It doesn't end there, because Tre Reader is coming with Bullough as well, as per FootballScoop's John Brice. Reader was the walk-on linebacker for Fighting Irish and then joined the staff as an assistant. Now, he will be joining MSU as a fellow assistant linebacker coach and will work under Bullough.

They will both be moving from Notre Dame, in a blow to the fans. Reader had joined Notre Dame as a walk-on in 2022, going on to appear in six games in the 2023-2024 seasons before he joined the staff. He was reportedly regarded as a strong up-and-comer in the Irish's program.

Reactions to Max Bullough news

Michigan fans have found a silver lining in a day of otherwise shocking news. “The thought of Max Bullough coaching Jordan Hall is giving me some very good feelings,” one person remarked on X.

Another added, “Believe this will be a big hire for the Spartans defense not only in the long term but also short term. Love the idea of a Fitzgerald defense being coached by Joe Rossi and Max Bullough. Way too early prediction: top 30 defense within the next 2 years. Maybe even 1.”

Yet another said, “With Max Bullough headed back to his Alma Mater Michigan State, if I’m Marcus Freeman my first phone call is to this man!”.