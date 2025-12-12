Sherrone Moore family pics go viral after Michigan HC firing, detention; 'adultery is an awful sin'

Sherrone Moore was fired from his position as Michigan Wolverines football head coach over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. Notably, Moore is married and has three daughters. Sherrone Moore was fired over an 'inappropriate relationship' with a staffer.(AP)

The former Michigan coach was subsequently detained for alleged assault, after losing his job, and now a woman has claimed he was stalking her for months, as per a dispatch call accessed by TMZ Sports.

Amid the controversy surrounding Moore, his family pictures have gone viral, especially given the cheating allegations the 39-year-old is facing.

Sherrone Moore family pictures

Moore was photographed with wife Kelli, and two of their children. They were seen sporting Michigan colors. The person sharing the photos put out a lengthy post where they remarked “Adultery is an awful sin & is the sign of a very weak man.”

Another person shared Moore and his wife Kelli's pictures, one where they're standing next to each other, and another where they're seated.

At the time of Moore's firing, Michigan said in its statement “U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately.” The university alleged, “credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

Moore has been married to Kelli since 2015 and the couple have three daughters – Shiloh, Solei, and Sadei. They've relatively been out of the media, until intense scrutiny on Moore over the allegations. A 2023 ESPN story noted Jim Harbaugh, then head-coach, watched a game at Moore's home where his wife, Kelli, made sandwiches. Moore's two daughters and other family were also reportedly present at this occasion.

Another profile from WFTV noted the entire Moore family, including Kelli and the kids, were part of the team environment at Michigan Wolverines.

Now, the former Michigan coach is lodged in Washtenaw (Michigan) County Jail after he was detained over an alleged assault on a woman, and is expected to appear before a judge on Friday for arraignment.