Sherrone Moore stalked ‘woman’ for months; disturbing claims in Michigan HC's assault case

Sherrone Moore was detained after being fired from the Michigan head coach job.(AP) Sherrone Moore was detained for allegedly assaulting a person after the Michigan Wolverines football head coach was fired for an ‘inappropriate relationship’. Sherrone Moore's detention case has taken a turn with shocking claims made by the woman who he allegedly assaulted. In the dispatch audio, the woman claimed that Moore had attacked her on Wednesday after having stalked her for months, as per TMZ Sports.

The call was made from a Michigan football employee's address around 4 pm, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the publication further added.

What to know about the call made

The call came from the residence of the executive assistant to the head coach, a position Moore held until his firing over an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a staffer. The employee has reportedly been with Michigan for years.

TMZ Sports noted that it is unclear if the employee is the woman who was allegedly attacked or if the attack just took place at her home. The publication further reported that the employee has deleted many social media accounts since the news about Moore broke.

In the audio, a report was made that the suspect was suicidal, as per the publication. Noting that the audio was hard to make out, the publication reported that it sounded like it was due to him ‘losing his job today’. The suspect reportedly had a knife, and the audio noted that a U of M detective was either heading to or was already at the location, as per the report.

Moore is currently lodged in Washtenaw County Jail and investigation into the case is on. He is expected to appear before a judge on Friday for arraignment.

Michigan Wolverines, meanwhile, have appointed Biff Poggi as the interim manager. Poggi will have to manage the team as they take on Arch Manning's Texans in the December 31 fixture in Florida.