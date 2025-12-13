Paige Shiver's family details: Who are Michigan exec's father Jeff, uncle Emerson and others?

Paige Shiver and her family(Instagram ) Paige Shiver, a 32-year-old executive assistant, has become a central figure of public curiosity in the Sherrone Moore row Paige Shiver, a 32-year-old executive assistant within the University of Michigan’s athletics department, has become a central figure of public curiosity in the Sherrone Moore row.

Due to her professional role and proximity to Moore, Shiver's name has been widely trending online and in media coverage.

However, Michigan officials have not officially linked Shiver to the "inappropriate relationship" alleged by the university or named the staff member mentioned in their internal investigation. The New York Post identified her as the staffer.

Who is Paige Shiver?

Paige Shiver is an employee at the University of Michigan who is currently speculated to be in the Moore “inappropriate relations” case.

Shiver was promoted to executive assistant to the head football coach in 2024. Shiver joined the University of Michigan’s athletic department around 2022, initially working in a support capacity before being elevated to a more senior role in 2024.

As the executive assistant, she would have handled scheduling, internal coordination, and significant behind-the-scenes responsibilities within the football program that brought her into regular contact with Moore and other staff.

After the news of Moore's firing broke, Shiver's Instagram account was reportedly made private, and her LinkedIn and X accounts were deactivated shortly. These gave even more reason for speculation of her involvement with Moore.

Paige Shiver's family details

Shiver comes from a family with strong professional football connections.

Jeff Shiver, her father, is a veteran scout for the NFL’s Chicago Bears, where he has spent years evaluating college talent and contributing to draft preparation.

She is also reported to be the niece of Butler University assistant basketball coach Emerson Kampen III, which further highlights her family's strong ties to American university and professional athletics.

Besides having a noteworthy family in the football and basketball sectors, the recent scandal has also dragged her personal life.

She was diagnosed during college with Pompe Disease, a rare and progressive genetic condition that affects muscles and requires ongoing treatment. Shiver was diagnosed while studying at Purdue University, where she completed her degree before moving into athletic administration and operations.

Her health journey was previously profiled, including in a 2016 feature by the Chicago Bears, highlighting her resilience in managing the disorder while advancing her career in sports administration.